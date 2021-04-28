UrduPoint.com
Five Killed In Nowshera Firing

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

Five killed in Nowshera firing

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :At least five persons were shot killed and two received severe bullet injuries in a firing incident over domestic issue at Banda Sheikh Ismail area of Nowshera district, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, police and rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to police, five persons including three women shot killed by rival group over matrimonial issue. During firing, two other persons of a family sustained bullet injuries. The Rescue and Police rushed to the site and shifted the dead and the injured to nearby hospital for necessary medical procedure.

Police have started investigation.

