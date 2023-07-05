Five killed in rain related incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Five persons including a boy were killed in different incidents in provincial capital during heavy rain on Wednesday.

As per details, a man, his wife and son were sleeping in a room at Do Moria Pull, Misri Shah area when suddenly roof of the house collapsed. As a result they were trapped under the debris.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation. They pulled the dead bodies of the family and shifted to the hospital.

The victims have been identified as Nawazish Ali (45), his wife Kulsoom and son Asad ALI (8).

In another incident, an 11-year–old boy Wali drowned in rainwater at Thokar Sunny park. The police handed over the body of the boy to his family.

Meanwhile, two persons were passing near Alfateh Shadi Hall, Akhri Mint gate where they received electric shocks from electric pole. Resultantly, one person died while the other one was was provided first aid by rescuers of Rescue 1122.