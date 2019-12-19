Five killed in separate incidents in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) -:Five persons were killed in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that Iqra r/o Razaabad had illicit relation ship with two men.She called Mohsin Raza of Mullan pur in her house when Nauman Ejaz of Kamalabad also reached there.In a fit of rage,Nauman opened fire at Mohsin and he died on the way to hospital.

In other incident, 42-year-old Gul Nawaz of Wana Wazirastan was killed by unknown assailants when he was sleeping in his cloth godown at chak 7-JB.

Meanwhile, Muneer r/o Okara and Umar of Mohallah Fateh Abad were killed in separate road accidents at Sargodha Road and Sitiana Road.

Similarly, 30-year-old Muhammad Usman of Peoples colony fell from his house rooftop accidentally and died in hospital.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation after registration of cases.