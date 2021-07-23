UrduPoint.com
Five Killed In Separate Incidents Of Violence, Boy Drowned

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 06:20 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) ::Five persons were killed in separate incidents of violence in different areas of the district here on Friday.

According to police, Inamullah lodged a report in Chotha Lahore Police Station that Tajbar Khan accompanied by his son Sher Akbar allegedly opened fire on him and his cousin Babar Azam.

As a result, his cousin was killed on the spot while culprits managed to flee. The reason behind the murder was ascertained to an old enmity.

Meanwhile, a twenty-year-old boy Abubakar drowned in an Indus River at Hund area.

The body of the boy was recovered from the river. Later, the funeral prayer was held and the deceased was buried in his ancestral graveyard.

In another incident that happened in limits of Police Station Tor Dhair a man identified as Mohammad Zeb was stabbed by his unidentified rivals. The injured succumbed to wounds in the hospital.

A bike rider was killed in a road mishap that occurred near Sher Abad police check post on Jehangira Road while Ahmed Ali was killed when he was hit by a speedy tractor in village Jamalabad, police said.

More Stories From Pakistan

