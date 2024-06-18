Five killed in Sheikhupura road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) At least five people were killed after a vehicle collided with their motorcycle in Farooqabad city, near Pandour village, Sheikhupura.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place due to overspeeding, a private news channel reported on Tuesday.

The ill-fated family was heading to the Gujjar Pura area of Lahore from Amar Sadhu to meet their relatives on Eidul Adha.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital for medical-legal formalities and treatment, respectively.

Those who died in the mishap were identified as Shahzad, 26, Fiza, 10, Mehak, eight, Faizan, 12, and Sufyan, six.