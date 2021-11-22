UrduPoint.com

Five Killed In Uch Sharif Car Accident

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 09:31 PM

Five killed in Uch Sharif car accident

At least five persons were killed in a car accident that occurred near M-5 Motorway, Uch Sharif area of South Punjab, Hospital sources reported on Monday

UCH SHARIF, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :At least five persons were killed in a car accident that occurred near M-5 Motorway, Uch Sharif area of South Punjab, Hospital sources reported on Monday.

According to details, a car carrying some members of a family was passing through Uch Sharif when suddenly it hit the pole along side the road.

As a result, five members of the same family died on the spot. The police rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital.

The tyre burst was the reason behind this tragic incident, police sources said.

