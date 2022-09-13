UrduPoint.com

Five Killed In Vehicle Blast In Pakistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Five Killed in Vehicle Blast in Pakistan - Reports

At least five people were killed on Tuesday as a result of a vehicle blast involving an improvised explosive device in Pakistan, the Dawn news agency reported, citing police

The blast occurred in the Swat district in the evening, the police was cited as saying by the media outlet.

The blast occurred in the Swat district in the evening, the police was cited as saying by the media outlet.

The five victims included a member of the local peace committee, Idrees Khan, whose car was completely destroyed as a result of the explosion.

"Initial investigations suggest that it was a remote control bomb which targeted Idrees Khan," Swat police officer Fayaz Khan was quoted as saying by the news agency.

No one has reportedly claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

