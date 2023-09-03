Five killed including two women, child in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Five persons including two women and a child were killed in a house Par Hoti area Kacha Sarak, said 1122 on Sunday.

Rescue teams reached the incident place and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as Waqar, his wife, mother and four-year-old Azan son of Waqar and Raees son of Shiraz.

Police confirmed the incident and stated the reason behind the incident as domestic and started further investigation.