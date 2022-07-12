Five killed near Sheilabagh highway

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :At least five people died and five others injured in a road accident that occurred on Quetta-Chaman highway, district administration said on Tuesday.

They said that Quetta-bound fielder passenger car fell into a ravine near Sheilabagh due to high speed.

Resultantly, five people sitting in the car died instantly while five received critical injuries.

Soon after the incident, local administration reached the site and shifted the ill-fated passengers to Chaman Maizai Ada Hospital.

The injured are being treated by the doctors in the hospital.

Local administration is looking into the matter.