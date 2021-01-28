Five killed, one injured in firing incident

SHEKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Five persons were killed while another sustained bullet injuries in cross firing between two rival groups, at Musitan Hudokay near here on Thursday.

According to police, there was an old enmity between Butt group and Qasai group. As a result of indiscriminate firing between the both groups, one person died on-the-spot while five others sustained bullet injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to THQ hospital where four of them succumbed to their injuries.

The victims were identified as Rauf, Riast, Miraj Din, Aamir and Waqas.

Inspector General Police Punjab has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from RPO Shekhupura.

RPO along with heavy contingent of police reached the spot and ordered the arrest of culprits.

Further investigation was underway.