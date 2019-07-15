UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Killed, One Injured In Muzaffarabad Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 12:18 PM

Five killed, one injured in Muzaffarabad road mishap

At least five persons were killed and a minor sustained injuries in a road mishap that occurred near Donga Kas, an area of Muzffarabad district, Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :At least five persons were killed and a minor sustained injuries in a road mishap that occurred near Donga Kas, an area of Muzffarabad district, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Police sources, a Jeep carrying passengers was on its way when the ill-fated vehicle plunged into a deep ditch.

As a result of incident, some five persons died on the spot.

The police and locals rushed to the site of incident to shift the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Road Vehicle Died SITE Azad Jammu And Kashmir Jeep

Recent Stories

Dollar gains 16 paisa in interbank

1 minute ago

Court extends Zardari’s judicial remand for 14 d ..

7 minutes ago

Plastic exports up 31 pc in 11 months

27 seconds ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawa ..

28 seconds ago

Monetary Policy to be announced on Tuesday

9 minutes ago

European stocks advance despite China slowdown

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.