Five killed, one injured in Muzaffarabad road mishap

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :At least five persons were killed and a minor sustained injuries in a road mishap that occurred near Donga Kas, an area of Muzffarabad district, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Police sources, a Jeep carrying passengers was on its way when the ill-fated vehicle plunged into a deep ditch.

As a result of incident, some five persons died on the spot.

The police and locals rushed to the site of incident to shift the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.