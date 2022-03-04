Five killed, over 30 injured in bomb blast at mosque

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A bomb blast in a mosque on Friday killed at least five people and injured over 30 worshipers, police said.

The explosion occurred during Friday prayers at a mosque in Koocha Risaldar in Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

The police and rescue workers rushed to the site and shifted injured to Lady Reading Hospital.

The condition of 10 injured people is critical and emergency has been declared in the the hospital.