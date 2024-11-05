Five killed over dispute on passage in Batkhela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) At least five people were killed and another seriously injured when neighbors resorted to indiscriminate firing at each other over a dispute related to construction of a pathway in Batkhela city of Malakand district on Tuesday.

Batkhela Levies said the incident occurred between two neighboring families over some construction of a pathway leading to their houses in Akbar Abad area.

Levies said the dispute spanning over one year led to harsh arguments on Tuesday morning and both the groups started direct firing at each other. As a result of intense firing five people were killed on the scene and another seriously injured.

Those who died in the incident included Rashid Khan, son of Akbar Khan, Iftikhar Hussain, son of Noor Hussain, Abdul Kabir Khan, son of Taza Khan, Matan, son of Fazal Subhan and Bilal Khan, son of Muhammad Rashid. Another man, Muhammad Rahim, son of Abdul Kabir was injured.

On receiving information, a large contingent of Levies Force reached the area to contain the situation, however other people involved in firing managed to flee the area.

The entire area was cordoned off to avert further bloodshed. Levies have also started a search operation to arrest those involved in firing.