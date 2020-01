Five killed over enmity in Sheikhupura

Five persons were killed by their rivals over long standing enmity near Safdarabad here on Friday

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) -:Five persons were killed by their rivals over long standing enmity near Safdarabad here on Friday.

According to police, Muhammad Akmal,Khurram, Shah Nawaz, Shakoor and Shahid of village Awagat were going to Faisalabad to appear in a court.

However,when they were near village Chorkot (Safdarabad) their rivals resorted to indiscriminate firing Meanwhile,Safdarabad police reached the spot and started investigation.