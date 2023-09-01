Open Menu

Five Killed Over Old Enmity In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 07:00 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Five persons were gunned down over old enmity in Jatiyal village in Hazro town of Attock district on Friday, police and hospital sources said.

Police while quoting the family of the victims said that the victims were coming back to their native town after watching a cricket match. The deceased were identified as 28-year-old Afraz Khan, 32-year-old Afzal Sheraz, 26-year-old Liaquat and 28-year-old Ishfaq Sultan. A passerby minor identified as Hasham also hit with a bullet injury and shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to injuries.

Muhammad Shahzad and Arshad Ali who received multiple bullet injuries were shifted to Rawalpindi in critical condition.

Hazro Police registered a case against seven nominated persons identified as Sabtain, Imran, Shahzaib, FaizanAzmat, Zahid and Pervaiz Akhter under sections 302, 324, 148, 149 and 427 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of Muhammad Zahid and started search to arrest the nominated accused.

Police quoting the complainant said that the deceased were nominated in a murder case and were on bail.

