Five Killed Over Property Dispute In Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:44 PM

Five killed over property dispute in Mardan

Five people killed in firing incident over land dispute in Gujargarhi area here on Saturday

Mardan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Five people killed in firing incident over land dispute in Gujargarhi area here on Saturday.

The victims included mother, three sons and granddaughter.

Police said accused were close relatives of deceased who entered into their house and opened firing after alterations over property dispute.

The accused mange to escape after the crime.

