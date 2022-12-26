UrduPoint.com

Five Killed Over Property Dispute In Nowshera

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Five killed over property dispute in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :A clash between two groups over the ownership of a piece of land in Tangi area of Nowshera district led to the killing of five people on Monday morning.

Local police said the incident occurred in Tangi area where two groups resorted to indiscriminate firing at each other over a property dispute.

As a result of the massive firing, five people were killed.

Rescue 1122 said all five dead bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for the medico-legal procedure.

The dead were identified as Nawab Ali, Adil, Sohail Umar, Wajid Ali and Israr. Police have collected evidence from the crime scenes and started the investigation after registering a case.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police Nowshera Tangi Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation ..

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.16 ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centers deal with 81.162 items of goods in 11 months

22 minutes ago
 TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to ..

TECNO collaborates with Pro Photographer Rankin to demonstrate the camera prowes ..

25 minutes ago
 TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan ..

TECNO Emerges as a leading Gen Z brand in Pakistan with a focus on Style Stateme ..

34 minutes ago
 FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bai ..

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bail plea

1 hour ago
 Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, ..

Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.