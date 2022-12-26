Five killed over property dispute in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :A clash between two groups over the ownership of a piece of land in Tangi area of Nowshera district led to the killing of five people on Monday morning.

Local police said the incident occurred in Tangi area where two groups resorted to indiscriminate firing at each other over a property dispute.

As a result of the massive firing, five people were killed.

Rescue 1122 said all five dead bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for the medico-legal procedure.

The dead were identified as Nawab Ali, Adil, Sohail Umar, Wajid Ali and Israr. Police have collected evidence from the crime scenes and started the investigation after registering a case.