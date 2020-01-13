Five killed, seven injured as heavy and light rain lashes parts of country

(@fidahassanain)

MET office forecast more rain in different parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13th, 2020) At least five people died and several others injured as heavy and light rain lashed parts of the country today.

According to different reports, three people died as roof of a house collapsed in Jamshoro while one minor girl died and seven other received injuries in Sukkur. A woman died in Jhang area after roof of house caved in owing to heavy shower.

Pakistan Metrological Department forecast rain in various parts of the country during the next 24 hours. It also forecast heavy snowfall ini Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Neelu Valley, Bagh and Haveli districts of the country from Sunday to Monday. Galiyat and Murree may also received heavy snowfall during the period.

On Sunday, several cities of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan received, and as a result, weather turned cold.

Light rain in different parts of Lahore and in suburban areas turned the weather cold. Similarly, others cities of Punjab including Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Pir Mahal, Jhang, Bhakkar and Mianwal also witnessed rain. Still, light rained is continued in various parts of Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

Karachi also witnessed light rain which turned the weather pleasant. K-electric has appealed to residents to stay away from electric poll during rain to avoid any untoward incident. Rain was also reported from other cities of Sindh, including Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta and Ghotki.

Likewise, rain was witnessed in different cities of Balochistan including Quetta, Turbat, Chagai, Dalbandin and Dera Bugti which brought the mercury further down.