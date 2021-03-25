Five killed, seven injured in firing incident in Naltar, Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :At least, five members of a family were killed and seven others injured when unidentified assailants open fire on a passenger vehicle in Gilgit-Baltistan's Naltar valley on Thursday.

According to the details, the unfortunate family was on way to their village Upper Naltar from Gilgit when the attackers stopped the vehicle and opened indiscriminate fire, killing five people and injuring seven others.

Police and Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the injured to the hospital for medical treatment while the bodies were also shifted for postmortem.

Soon after the incident, a Police team reached at the scene and an investigation into the attack was started.