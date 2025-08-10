Five killed, seven injured in Muzaffarabad accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Five people were killed and seven others injured when a jeep carrying wedding guests fell into a ditch in the Union Council Langerpura area of Daban Khanpur, Muzaffarabad on Sunday.

According to a private news channel and police, the vehicle was carrying around 25 people when the accident occurred.

Rescue teams reached the site immediately after the incident was reported and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.