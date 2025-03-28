Five Killed, Several Hurt In Chakwal Bus Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Five people lost their lives and several others were injured when a passenger bus overturned near the M-2 Motorway in the Salt Range area of Chakwal on Friday morning.
According to Rescue 1122, the passenger bus was traveling from Rawalpindi to Chakwal's Chashtiya area when the accident occurred, resulting in the loss of five lives, a private news channel reported.
Rescue officials, police, and residents rushed to the scene, where they extracted the deceased and injured individuals trapped in the wreckage and shifted them to the nearby MS trauma Kallar Kahar.
