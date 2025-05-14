Five Killed, Several Injured As Dumper Truck Plow Into Vehicles On GT Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 10:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) A devastating traffic accident on Lahore’s GT Road near Akhri Minute Stop claimed five lives and left four others critically injured on Wednesday, after a dumper truck lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, the out-of-control dumper collided with three rickshaws and two motorcycles, causing chaos and carnage on the busy thoroughfare. Eyewitnesses reported that the truck appeared to suffer a brake failure before plowing into the vehicles.
The rescue team rushed to the scene and launched an immediate rescue operation. Four individuals were found trapped beneath the heavy vehicle. They were successfully extricated and given on-site medical aid before being transported to Services Hospital and Shalimar Hospital.
The rescue effort continued for several hours as authorities worked to clear the wreckage and assist victims. A formal investigation into the cause of the crash was underway, said spokesperson.
