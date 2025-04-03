Five killed, several injured in 438 accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) At least five people were killed and several injured in 438 traffic accidents

in the district during three days.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the rescue control room received 1,438 emergency

calls during three days.

As many as 438 calls were of road accidents, 862 of medical emergencies

and 30 were of fire eruption.

The teams rescued 1,564 people in different emergencies and provided them first aid while

critically injured were shifted to different hospitals.

Over 800 rescue officials performed duties during Eid holidays at various stations.