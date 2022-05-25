UrduPoint.com

Five Killed, Several Injured In Banu Traffic Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 11:04 PM

BANU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :As many as five persons were killed on Wednesday and several others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred on Indus Highway of Banu district, according to rescue sources.

As per details, a rashly driven heavy vehicle collided with a coach coming from opposite direction, killing five persons on the spot.

Several others sustained injuries.

Following the incident, the rescue teams rushed to the site and started shifting the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

The traffic police had also reached to the spot for removing the traffic congestion as the police started the investigations.

