Five Killed, Several Injured In Chiniot Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 09:24 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) At least five persons were killed and several others sustained injuries in a tragic accident that took place near Sargodha

road Lalian area of Chiniot district, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a rashly driven passenger bus collided with a wagon near Sargodha road Lalian area of Chiniot district of Punjab. As a result of collision, five persons died on the spot. The twelve other people were also injured in the same accident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to THQ hospital for emergency treatment.

Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.

