Five killed, several injured in Noriabad coach fire

JAMSHORO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :At least five persons were killed and several others sustained burn injuries in a coach fire incident that took place near Noriabad area of Hyderabad district, police reported on Wednesday.

According to SHO Hashim Barohi, a passenger coach was heading towards Noriabad from Karachi when suddenly the fire broke out due to short circuit.

At least five persons died on the spot and several others were injured.

The Rescue and police teams rushed to the site to control the fire. Investigations were underway.