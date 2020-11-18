UrduPoint.com
Five Killed, Several Injured In Parachinar Roof Collapse Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Five killed, several injured in Parachinar roof collapse incident

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :At least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident that occurred in the vicinity of Parachinar area, police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, groups of people were attending the wedding ceremony, when suddenly the roof collapsed.

As a result, five people died on the spot and several other persons were also injured.

The locals and police were trying to remove the rubble for shifting the injured to a nearby hospital.

