Five Killed, Six Injured In Dashat Bomb Blasts

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 07:33 PM

MUSTUNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :At least five persons were killed and six others sustained injuries in remote controlled bomb blasts in Dashat area, some 70 kilometers away from Quetta on Friday, police sources said.

The remote control devices were reportedly fixed in two vehicles, which blasted with a big bang.

Edhi ambulances rushed to the site of incident to shift the injured and the dead to hospitals.

The law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area to arrest the outlaws behind the blasts.

