Five killed, six injured in road mishap on motorway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as five persons were killed when a passenger van overturned on motorway here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the van driver lost control of the vehicle due to over speeding near corona camp, as a result five passengers were died on the spot and six other sustained injuries.

The Rescue team reached the spot and provided First Aid medical treatment.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to nearby hospital.