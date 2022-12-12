Five killed, three injured in collision between car, four motorcycles in Badin

At least five people were killed and three others were injured when a car collided with four motorcycles at Fardu Jamali stop near Talhar in Badin, Sindh on Monday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :At least five people were killed and three others were injured when a car collided with four motorcycles at Fardu Jamali stop near Talhar in Badin, Sindh on Monday.

According to a private tv channel, three women and a five years old child were included in the unfortunate people who were killed by the car in Badin.

The killed women were identified as Khaleda, Sobia, and Abida while the child was identified as Liaqat.

The condition of three injured is critical who were shifted to Talhar hospital.

The driver of the car that collided in the road accident managed to escape from the spot.

The police reached the spot and took the car into custody.