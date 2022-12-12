UrduPoint.com

Five Killed, Three Injured In Collision Between Car, Four Motorcycles In Badin

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Five killed, three injured in collision between car, four motorcycles in Badin

At least five people were killed and three others were injured when a car collided with four motorcycles at Fardu Jamali stop near Talhar in Badin, Sindh on Monday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :At least five people were killed and three others were injured when a car collided with four motorcycles at Fardu Jamali stop near Talhar in Badin, Sindh on Monday.

According to a private tv channel, three women and a five years old child were included in the unfortunate people who were killed by the car in Badin.

The killed women were identified as Khaleda, Sobia, and Abida while the child was identified as Liaqat.

The condition of three injured is critical who were shifted to Talhar hospital.

The driver of the car that collided in the road accident managed to escape from the spot.

The police reached the spot and took the car into custody.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Police Driver Car Road Accident Badin Women TV From

Recent Stories

Japan, Netherlands to Uphold US Controls on Chip M ..

Japan, Netherlands to Uphold US Controls on Chip Machinery Exports to China - Re ..

4 minutes ago
 Leghari welcomes approval of Punjab Public Finance ..

Leghari welcomes approval of Punjab Public Finance Management Act 2022

4 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal to embark on a five-day visit to New Yo ..

FM Bilawal to embark on a five-day visit to New York on Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

Prime Minister rejects 'default risk' rumours

1 hour ago
 109 housing societies declared illegal in federal ..

109 housing societies declared illegal in federal capital, NA told

5 minutes ago
 Marriage halls sealed over violation of one dish p ..

Marriage halls sealed over violation of one dish policy

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.