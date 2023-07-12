Five killed, three injured in Golra More traffic accident: Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :At least five persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred near Golra More of Islamabad district, police and tv channels reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a rashly driven bus hit three motorbikes crossing the Golra More.

As a result, five persons died on the spot. The three other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The Rescue and police team rushed to the site and started shifting the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the bus fled the scene after committing the crime. Police have started a search for the driver of the bus.