Five killed, three injured in house explosion

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Five people, including three women, were killed and three others sustained injuries as a result of an explosion at a house in Daira Din Pannah on Thursday.

Police sources said that the explosion took place in the storeroom of the house which resulted in death and injuries.

The deceased were identified as M. Iqbal, M. Bilal, Haseena Mai, Shano and Saidia Bibi, they informed.

A rescue and relief operation had been launched, the sources added.