UrduPoint.com

Five Killed, Three Injured In House Explosion

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Five killed, three injured in house explosion

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Five people, including three women, were killed and three others sustained injuries as a result of an explosion at a house in Daira Din Pannah on Thursday.

Police sources said that the explosion took place in the storeroom of the house which resulted in death and injuries.

The deceased were identified as M. Iqbal, M. Bilal, Haseena Mai, Shano and Saidia Bibi, they informed.

A rescue and relief operation had been launched, the sources added.

Related Topics

Women

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police warns of fraudulent website links

Abu Dhabi Police warns of fraudulent website links

6 minutes ago
 Five killed, three injured in explosion at home in ..

Five killed, three injured in explosion at home in Kot Addu

23 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets US, Saudi ambassadors

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets US, Saudi ambassadors

40 minutes ago
 Govt cuts petrol price for next fortnight

Govt cuts petrol price for next fortnight

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.