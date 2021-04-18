Five killed, three injured in Nowshera firing

(@FahadShabbir)

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :At least five persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Ispain Colony of Pibi area, Noshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Police sources reported on Sunday.

According to details, two groups opened firing to settle petty dispute at Ispain colony area. As a result, five persons died on the spot.

The three other people were also injured in the same incident. The dead and injured were being shifted to near by hospital for medical treatment. Police are investigating the matter.