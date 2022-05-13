UrduPoint.com

Five Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 09:17 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Five persons were killed while three others sustained serious injuries in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said on Friday that a speeding oil-tanker coming from Kanjwani hit a rickshaw near Jalandhar Bridge on Dijkot Bypass Road.

As a result, 5 persons including Eman Fatima (18), her sister Mahnoor (17), her brother Mateen Nisar (18), Ruqayya Irfan (42) and Ali residents of Nagan Kalan received serious injuries and died on the spot.

In this accident, rickshaw driver Mushtaq, Irfan and 8-year-old girl Muqaddas Bibi also received injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to hospital for treatment.

The area police also reached the spot and dispatched the bodies to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress.

