Five Killed, Two Dozen Injured In Kuchlak Mosque Blast

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 05:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Five persons were killed and some two dozens sustained injuries in a blast inside a mosque, located at Killi Qasim Khan area of Kuchlak, Quetta, Police reported on Friday.

Police said people were offering Friday prayers when the blast occurred inside a mosque of Killi Qasim.

The Police and law enforcement agencies rushed to the site of blast and started rescue operation.

The law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched asearch operation.

Further investigations are underway.

