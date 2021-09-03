UrduPoint.com

Five Killed, Two Injured In Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 10:16 PM

Five killed, two injured in accident

Five persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in a car accident that occurred near Expressway of Hazara, police reported on Friday

HAZARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Five persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in a car accident that occurred near Expressway of Hazara, police reported on Friday.

According to details, a car carrying family members was passing through Hazara Expressway when suddenly it turned turtle on the road.

As a result, five persons of the same family died on the spot while two others sustained injuries. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment. Police are investigating the matter.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Car Died Same Family

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid announces five best &amp; five ..

Mohammed bin Rashid announces five best &amp; five underperforming government en ..

48 minutes ago
 332 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC ..

332 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

2 minutes ago
 Positive reporting by media crucial for polio-free ..

Positive reporting by media crucial for polio-free Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Syria Requests UN Take Measures to Prevent New Isr ..

Syria Requests UN Take Measures to Prevent New Israeli Attacks - Foreign Ministr ..

2 minutes ago
 Cosmonaut Calls 1st Approach to Nauka Module Durin ..

Cosmonaut Calls 1st Approach to Nauka Module During Spacewalk From ISS 'Historic ..

2 minutes ago
 FM, UK Foreign Secretary discuss bilateral ties, A ..

FM, UK Foreign Secretary discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.