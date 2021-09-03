Five killed, two injured in accident

Five persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in a car accident that occurred near Expressway of Hazara, police reported on Friday

HAZARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Five persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in a car accident that occurred near Expressway of Hazara, police reported on Friday.

According to details, a car carrying family members was passing through Hazara Expressway when suddenly it turned turtle on the road.

As a result, five persons of the same family died on the spot while two others sustained injuries. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for medical treatment. Police are investigating the matter.