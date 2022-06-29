Five killed, two injured in bus-auto rickshaw collision

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :At least five people were killed, while two others sustained severe injuries in a passenger bus-auto rickshaw collision here near Aziz Bhatti Town,Khushab road in the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian police station on Wednesday.

Police said that the rickshaw riding seven people was travelling towards Sargodha city when a rashly driven bus hit the three wheeler.

Consequently, five people died on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

On getting information,Rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the deceased and injured to DHQ Teaching hospital.

The deceased were identified as-rickshaw driver- Mumtaz s/o Hakim Khan,Muhammad Abdullah s/o Muhammad Wali,Ghulam Shabbir s/o Ghulam Muhammad, Mazhar Hayyat s/o Nazar Muhammad and Asghar s/o Ahmad Hayyat while Falak Sher and Khawaja Muhammad Yasin got severe injuries.

Police launched investigation.