Five Killed, Two Injured In Khairpur Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM

KHAIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Five persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Babarlo area of

Khairpur district, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a bus carrying wedding families collided with a car coming from opposite direction near Babarlo area of Khairpur. As a result, five persons died on the spot. The two other people were also injured in the same incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police also reached the spot and started investigation.

