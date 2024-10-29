Five Killed, Two Injured In Panjgur Firing Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 07:13 PM
PANJGUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Five people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place near Panjgur area of Balochistan, tv channels quoting police reported on Tuesday.
According to details, unknown assailants opened fire and killed five persons working near the Dam
area of Panjgur.
During the firing, two other persons were also injured and they have been shifted to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.
Police team rushed to the site and started search for the perpetrators.
Meanwhile, provincial government spokesman Shahid Rind said that five persons who lost their lives were working near the dam area.
The injured were being given best medical treatment, the spokesman said adding that Chief Minister Balochistan has taken notice of the firing incident and ordered the police to trace the culprits.
