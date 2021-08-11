UrduPoint.com

Five Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Five persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in collision between tractor-trolley and loader-van near Jhang Road bypass on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 said that at least 10 animals passing over the road were also killed in the mishap.

Police said that a speeding tractor-trolley and loader-van were collided near Mullanpur Chowk near Sadhar bypass at Jhang Road.

The van after collision struck with roadside electric pole which fell on the ground.

Five bodies were identified as Shahid s/o Riaz, Ahmed Din s/o Karam Din, Mudassar Nazir s/o Nazir, Tahir s/o Tufail and Jaffar.

Two others- Shafique and Tariq who sustained injuries were rushedto the Allied Hospital. The bodies were also shifted to city morgue for autopsy.

