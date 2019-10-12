UrduPoint.com
Five Killed, Two Injured In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 02:06 PM

Five persons lost their lives and two other sustained injuries when two motorcycles rammed into each other here on Friday night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Five persons lost their lives and two other sustained injuries when two motorcycles rammed into each other here on Friday night.

According to police, the collision was so severe that all the motorcyclists died on the spot. A woman and two children were also among the dead.

Meanwhile, police and rescue workers rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

