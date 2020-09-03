Five killed, two injured in roof collapse incident

Five persons including two minors were killed while two others sustained injuries when a roof of their mud house caved in here on Thursday morning

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Five persons including two minors were killed while two others sustained injuries when a roof of their mud house caved in here on Thursday morning.

According to Rescue-1122, the roof of a mud house in Musa Wanda area on Zaid Bays area collapsed due to recent spell of heavy rains, killing Asma (26), Imran (15), Salma (10) and two years old Mansa.

While 16 years old Aliyas and seven years old Hassan got injured.

Soon after the incident the rescue teams reached the site and retrieved the bodies and injured from the debris with the help of local people.

The victims were shifted to Bacha Khan Medical Complex.