Five Killed, Two Injured In Shikarpur Two Group Clashes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SHIKARPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Five persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a clash that held in two groups near Shikarpur area of Sindh,
tv channels quoting police sources reported on Wednesday.
According to details, two local tribes clashed with each other to settle old dispute that held near Shikarpur area of Sindh. As a result, five persons lost their lives during the clashes. The two other persons were also injured in the same incident.
Police team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Further investigations are underway.
