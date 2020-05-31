Five killed; van overturns on Motorway in Shiekhupura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Five people, including three women and two children, were killed and 10 others critically injured when a van overturned on the Sialkot Motorway in Shiekhupura on Sunday.

The van had a total of 15 passengers and it was coming from Multan, quoting police, a private news channel reported.

"The accident took place because of a tyre burst," a rescue officer said.

Ten passengers were critically injured. They were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.