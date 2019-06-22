Five Killed,two Injured In Van-Richshaw Collision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:15 PM
Atleast five persons died, while two others sustained serious injuries in a collision between passenger van and an auto-rickshaw here at Adda Muhammadwala, MM road near Azizabad area of chowk Sarwar Shaheed.
According to Rescue 1122, a passenger van was on its way to Muzaffargarh when it collided with an auto-rickshaw near Azizabad area of chowk Sarwar Shaheed, about 70 kilometres away from Muzaffargarh.
Consequently, five persons died on the spot while two including a child sustained serious injuries.
Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital.
Police registered a case and started investigation.
The local people staged protest demonstration and blocked the MM road.