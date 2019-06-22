UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Killed,two Injured In Van-Richshaw Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:15 PM

Five killed,two injured in Van-Richshaw collision

Atleast five persons died, while two others sustained serious injuries in a collision between passenger van and an auto-rickshaw here at Adda Muhammadwala, MM road near Azizabad area of chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) : Atleast five persons died, while two others sustained serious injuries in a collision between passenger van and an auto-rickshaw here at Adda Muhammadwala, MM road near Azizabad area of chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

According to Rescue 1122, a passenger van was on its way to Muzaffargarh when it collided with an auto-rickshaw near Azizabad area of chowk Sarwar Shaheed, about 70 kilometres away from Muzaffargarh.

Consequently, five persons died on the spot while two including a child sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

The local people staged protest demonstration and blocked the MM road.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Martyrs Shaheed Road Died Van Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

India code-named Balakot strike as ‘Operation Ba ..

3 minutes ago

PCB directs cricketers to stay indoors to avoid ha ..

24 minutes ago

Govt, LEAs uproot menace of terrorism from country ..

35 seconds ago

Three dead in central Paris fire: rescue services

36 seconds ago

Colon cancer: Could yogurt prevent precancerous gr ..

40 seconds ago

An 8-hour work week could be ideal for mental heal ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.