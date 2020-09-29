Five killers arrested

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Alla Abad police arrested five killers invovled in the murder of five persons of the same family over land dispute in Bongi Kallian village.

Police said here on Tuesday that on September 23,some assailants shot dead 50-year-old Amin and his four sons- Kalim (26),Nadeem (30),zahid (20) and Shahid (18) ,r/o Bongi Kallian over land dispute and managed to escape.

Police registered case,conducted raids and arrested five accused--Arshad and his son Javed,Abu Sufyan,Sameer and Akram.

According to initial investigation, accused Arshad was brother of the victim Amin.

Further investigation was underway.