UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Killers Arrested In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:15 PM

Five killers arrested in Lahore

Investigation police Lahore have arrested five accused involved in two blind murder case, said SP Investigation Iqbal Town Naveed Arshad while talking to media here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Investigation police Lahore have arrested five accused involved in two blind murder case, said SP Investigation Iqbal Town Naveed Arshad while talking to media here on Friday.

He said that special police teams were constituted for the tracing of accused.

Shera Kot Investigation police after hectic efforts, succeeded in arresting the killers of Hafiz Hamdan.

The accused persons involved in murder were the friends including- Usama, Moqeet, Abdullah and Awais of the deceased. After the killing they had threw body of Hafiz Hamdan into Samanabad drainage and sold-out deceased's mobile phone. The police recovered the body and handed over to his family.

Investigation Qilla Gujjar Sing police conducted a raid and arrested a personinvolved in killing of Shamshad Begum (50). The accused after killing her andlooting gold ornaments and other valuables from her house, fled-away.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Police Mobile Gold Family Media From

Recent Stories

Two corona suspects quarantined at Liaquat Univers ..

2 minutes ago

Health deptt plans to eradicate quackery from prov ..

2 minutes ago

Inaugural session of Pakistan- Kazakhstan bilatera ..

2 minutes ago

US Offers Iran Assistance to Deal With Coronavirus ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Expects All Countries to Take Care of Refugees ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Asks to Postpone UN Disarmament Commission ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.