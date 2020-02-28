Five killers arrested in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Investigation police Lahore have arrested five accused involved in two blind murder case, said SP Investigation Iqbal Town Naveed Arshad while talking to media here on Friday.

He said that special police teams were constituted for the tracing of accused.

Shera Kot Investigation police after hectic efforts, succeeded in arresting the killers of Hafiz Hamdan.

The accused persons involved in murder were the friends including- Usama, Moqeet, Abdullah and Awais of the deceased. After the killing they had threw body of Hafiz Hamdan into Samanabad drainage and sold-out deceased's mobile phone. The police recovered the body and handed over to his family.

Investigation Qilla Gujjar Sing police conducted a raid and arrested a personinvolved in killing of Shamshad Begum (50). The accused after killing her andlooting gold ornaments and other valuables from her house, fled-away.