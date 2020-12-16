Five kilns sealed

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Environment Department sealed five brick-kilns for emitting smoke here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, assistant director Environment Sarfraz Anjum raided at Iqbal Nagar, Dilu Bangla, Tulamba and Abdul Hakeem roads to inspect brick-kilns.

He found five kilns operational. He sealed the units in line with anti-smog measures.

He stated that the kilns with zigzag technology would be allowed to operate in the district.