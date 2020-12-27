UrduPoint.com
Five Kilns Sealed Running Without Zigzag Technology

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 09:30 PM

Five kilns sealed running without zigzag technology

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC Sadar) Umar Maqbool has sealed five brick kilns over running without zigzag technology.

A spokesman of the local administration said here on Sunday that AC Sadar along with his team checked various kilns and found five kilns in functional condition without zigzag technology and emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

Therefore, the AC sealed these five kiln houses in Chak No.242-RB, Chak No.243-RB, Chak No.262-RB and Chak No.258-RB.

Further action was underway.

