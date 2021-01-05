UrduPoint.com
Five Kilns Sealed Running Without Zigzag Technology

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 10:12 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC Jaranwala) Zain ul Abideen has sealed five brick kilns running without zigzag technology.

A spokesman of the local administration said here on Tuesday that AC Jaranwala along with his team checked 23 kilns in tehsil Jaranwala and found five kilns were functioning without zigzag technologyBand emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.

The AC sealed these five brick kilns and warned the owners to shift their kilnsto zigzag technology otherwise they would not be allowed to run the kilns.

